Doctors Advise: Moderate Exercise in Midlife Prevents Brain Damage
Higher levels of leisure time physical activity in midlife was associated with less late-life brain damage on MRI, a prospective study suggested.
Compared with no moderate-to-vigorous intensity physical activity in midlife, high levels were associated lower odds of lacunar infarct in late life (OR 0.68, 95% CI 0.46-0.99) and more intact white matter integrity, reported Priya Palta, PhD, of Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York City, and colleagues in Neurology.
"Our study suggests that getting at least an hour and 15 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous intensity physical activity a week or more during midlife may be important throughout your lifetime for promoting brain health and preserving the actual structure of your brain," Palta said in a statement. "In particular, engaging in more than two and a half hours of physical activity per week in middle age was associated with fewer signs of brain disease."
The study included 1,604 participants from the Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities (ARIC) cohort with a mean baseline age of 54.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: Free Hotline Launched for Vaccination Consulting
- » Bulgaria: Medics Will Be Paid BGN 10 for Each Vaccine Jab
- » What Happens to Our Body after Recovery from Covid-19
- » Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 105 New Cases, 695 Recovered
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria - 394 New Cases, 380 in Intensive Care Unit
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 753 New Cases, 13355 Immunized