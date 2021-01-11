Another Earthquake Rocks Central Croatia, Holes Open in Earth

A new earthquake measuring 3.9 on the Richter scale was recorded 28 minutes after midnight in central Croatia, BTA reported.

According to preliminary data, the epicenter was again in the vicinity of Petrinja and Sisak this time. The quake was felt in the capital Zagreb and part of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

More than 500 tremors were recorded after the powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake that shook the area on December 29. Following the major quake holes have formed in the ground in the area, the largest of which is in the village of Mečenčani, Croatian media reported.

The hole, about 20 meters wide and at least five meters deep, continues to expand. It is located in a farm field, it is fenced off and after geological surveys a decision will be made on what to do next.

Thereare about 30holes in the area, some of which are close to peoples‘ homes. The area is yet to be photographed with drones to see if there are any more holes.