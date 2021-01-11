Weather in Bulgaria: Snow in Northern Regions, Rains in Southern

Atmospheric pressure in the morning will be lower than average. During the day it will rise and by evening will be close to normal.

Today, with interruptions, rainfalls will continue and in many places will be significant. In northwestern Bulgaria it will mainly snow, as thicker snow cover will form.

By morning light southern wind will blow in the rest of the country, it will briefly warm up in the central and eastern regions as in northern Bulgaria and in the mountaineous regions of western Bulgaria it will also rain and and snow, in some areas ice-glazing is possible.

In southern Bulgaria it will rain. During the day, the wind everywhere will blow from the north-northeast, it will be light to moderate, and will bring in more lasting cold spell. The maximum temperatures will be from 0°C to 5°C in northern Bulgaria, in southern regions - between 5°C and 10°C, in the south-westernmost regions slightly higher.

In the mountains the weather will remain cloudy, foggy with rain or snowfalls. In Stara Planina at over about 1400-1600 meters a.s.l. it will snow. By morning the southerly wind will rise to strong, even stormy and temperatures in southern Bulgaria will briefly rise and snow will fall at higher altitudes.

During the day, the wind will change direction from the north-northwest and weaken, temperatures will begin to fall. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be about 7°C, at 2000 meters - about 1°C.

It's going to be cloudy and rainy along the Black Sea with mostly moderate winds from the east-northeast. Maximum air temperatures will be 8°-11°C. The sea water temperature is 9°-10°C. Sea State 3-4.