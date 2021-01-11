Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 105 New Cases, 695 Recovered

In the last 24 hours, 695 patients have recovered from COVID-19, show the data from the Single Information Portal. Since the beginning of the pandemic, their number has been 135,259.

The new 105 cases were reported after 1,629 tests, as 6.5% is the number of positive tests. 208,511 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria since the beginning of the pandemic in Bulgaria.

The active cases as of January 11 were 65,126 of them 4,205 are being treated in hospital, with 380 patients in intensive care wards.

There were 29 patients who died in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, their number has reached 8,126 people.

The new cases by regions: Sofia - 30, Varna - 14, Burgas - 7, Dobrich - 1, Vratsa - 5, Blagoevgrad - 2, Kardzhali - 3, Kyustendil - 4, Lovech - 1, Montana - 1, Pazardzhik - 1, Pernik - 7, Pleven - 4, Plovdiv - 5, Razgrad - 1, Ruse - 2, Sliven - 1, Smolyan - 3, Sofia - 3, Stara Zagora - 2, Targovishte - 1, Shumen - 2, Yambol - 5

There are no new cases in the districts of Haskovo, Veliko Tarnovo, Silistra, Vidin, Gabrovo.

So far, 13,473 people have been vaccinated.