COVID-19 in Bulgaria - 394 New Cases, 380 in Intensive Care Unit
pixabay.com
During the last 24 hours, 394 new cases of coronavirus were registered in 5,910 tests. This is shown by the data published in the Unified Information Portal.
The total number of those infected with coronavirus in Bulgaria is already 208,406, of which 65,745 are active. 4,190 people were hospitalized, 380 of them in the intensive care unit.
During the last 24 hours, 542 people were cured in Bulgaria. The total number of cured so far is 134,564.
