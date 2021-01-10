COVID-19 in Bulgaria - 394 New Cases, 380 in Intensive Care Unit

Society » HEALTH | January 10, 2021, Sunday // 09:55
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria - 394 New Cases, 380 in Intensive Care Unit pixabay.com

During the last 24 hours, 394 new cases of coronavirus were registered in 5,910 tests. This is shown by the data published in the Unified Information Portal.

The total number of those infected with coronavirus in Bulgaria is already 208,406, of which 65,745 are active. 4,190 people were hospitalized, 380 of them in the intensive care unit.

During the last 24 hours, 542 people were cured in Bulgaria. The total number of cured so far is 134,564.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria