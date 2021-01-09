COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 753 New Cases, 13355 Immunized

There are 753 new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. 9,871 tests were performed. The active cases are 65,912.

In 24 hours in Bulgaria a total of 61 people have lost the battle with the disease. There are 4,186 hospitalized, 380 of whom are in intensive care units.

The cured of the disease for the day are 3831, which is more than 5 times more than the newly infected. For the last 24 hours, another 2,238 people have been vaccinated against the virus in Bulgaria. The total number of immunized is 13,355.