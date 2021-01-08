5 Steps To Successful Family Budget Planning

No two families are alike. Depending on the size of the family, its lifestyle, the country of residence and thousands of other tiny factors, the budgets of two seemingly similar families can be completely different. Thus, there is no universal family budget common for all people. Yet, there are some ground rules that help thousands of families manage their monthly incomes wisely and avoid possible financial pitfalls. Here are 5 easy steps how to plan our family budget successfully.

Step #1 Make a list of all your regular expenses.

These include food, clothes, and any other additional services that your family uses. Add all household expenses in the list as well. These would include your telephone fees, water, fuel and electricity costs. If you hire a babysitter or house cleaner on a regular basis, include their fees in the list, too. Do not forget about transportation expenses and health bills. If you have a credit to pay off or a credit card to top up, make sure to put those monthly installments on the list as well. Then, add all the costs and calculate the total monthly expenditure.

Step #2 Consider the additional items you wish to obtain this month.

This could be a new sofa you have been meaning to buy for months that just went on sale, or a tile replacement in the bathroom. You can research the costs of such one-time purchases and add it to the total calculation made in the previous step.

Step #3 Calculate the total expected income for the month.

Remember to include here all the income sources, both possible and certain. It is much easier to perform this step on a monthly basis if your income is regular and stable.

Step #4 Subtract the total expenditure from the total income.

The best budget is a well-balanced budget. Any additional amount of money left after your calculation is your family’s savings. However, what should you do if the total expenditure exceeds the income? In this case, look at Step 5.

Step #5 Adjust the planned budget so it can meet your needs.

In case you notice that your income does not cover your family’s monthly needs, you have the following two options: either increase your total income with additional work or cut some of the unnecessary expenses that you can eventually postpone or cancel. If you choose the latter, prioritize the things that are 100% necessary for the family and exclude any extravagant expenditures from the list.

There is one more option here – taking online credit if unexpected urgent need occurs during the month. Taking loans is a normal part of modern life, and loans like Cashonline offer people the advantage of getting credits without having to actually visit the bank. The entire process from application to contract singing and cash withdrawal happens completely online!

In order to have a successful family budget, you need to commit to it, which means that you should not make unplanned expenses. Include every family member in this commitment. This will save you unpleasant surprises in the end of the month.