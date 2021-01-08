President Radev and Central Election Commission: Amendments to the Electoral Code Are Necessary

During a meeting between President Rumen Radev and the CEC leadership, CEC Chairman Andreev commented, that this cannot be done with an extended interpretation of the Electoral Code.

Conclusion of all was that the voting of the isolated voters with coronavirus cannot be regulated without changes in the Electoral Code.

He clarified that currently voting through mobile polling stations is provided only for people with permanent disabilities who do not allow them to appear in the polling station, as evidenced by medical documents.

President Radev himself also believes that legal changes are needed. The CEC chairman noted that the legitimacy of the elections must be guaranteed, that democratic and fair elections must be guaranteed, and in this regard the expanded interpretation could call into question these principles, which is also related to the credibility of the electoral process. He highlighted public confidence in the electoral process as one of the main priorities.

The CEC chairman also explained that postal voting also could not be regulated without changes to the Electoral Code. He added that voting by mail will require the active participation of voters, active registration, addresses where they will have to receive the documentation.

"When we talk about experimental introduction, it does not mean that the results will be taken into account," Andreev said. "We issue rules on implementation, and the implementation must be in view of the content of the Electoral Code," the CEC chairman explained.

He pointed out that the commission has thoroughly studied the experience of states and there are alternative voting mechanisms that are legally based. In this case, neither the voting by mail nor the voting with a proxy is regulated in the Bulgarian legislation.

Therefore, the CEC's opinion is that the Electoral Code should regulate these issues. "The CEC will strictly abide by the law, because this is the only possible way to ensure that no one can accuse the election administration of failing to guarantee transparency and legality," he said.

As another challenge, the CEC chairman pointed to machine voting, recalling that a contractor for the supply of 9,600 machines has already been selected to ensure voting in sections with more than 300 voters. When asked by the head of state about the audit of machines, Andreev expressed his personal opinion that he sees no obstacle in the process of certification and auditing of machines to invite non-governmental organizations to attend.

President Rumen Radev stated earlier that the idea of ​​voting in two days of elections was not his and he did not launch such an idea. Radev said this at the beginning of today's consultations, in connection with the organization and conduct of the upcoming parliamentary vote, with the leadership of the Central Election Commission.

At the beginning of the meeting, the President thanked the media, which covered the consultations, because their main goal is to convince Bulgarian citizens that everyone, state authorities, the election administration, are considering the best options and looking for the best solutions so that it is protected. their health, their right to vote, and to have confidence in the electoral process.

"When I say trust, it is very important that the information that comes out of here is correct," said President Radev, noting that the media, which monitors the conversations in real time, are the main factor in connecting with citizens.