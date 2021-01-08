Iran Bans U.S., U.K. Covid-19 Vaccines

World | January 8, 2021, Friday // 12:57
Bulgaria: Iran Bans U.S., U.K. Covid-19 Vaccines Fars

Iran’s Supreme Leader said he was banning the import of coronavirus vaccines made by U.S. and U.K. companies, limiting the country’s options as it confronts the worst outbreak in the Middle East.

 “The import of American and British vaccines to the country is banned,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a televised speech Friday. “If their Pfizer manufacturer can produce a vaccine, then why do they want to give it to us?” he said. “They should use it themselves so they don’t experience so many fatalities. Same with the U.K.”
 
Khamenei is a strident critic of the U.S., which under President Donald Trump left the 2015 nuclear deal that had offered Iran a route to economic recovery and reimposed sweeping sanctions. Iranian officials have said the penalties hindered the country’s response to the pandemic.
 
The cleric said western drug companies tested vaccines on other countries “to see if they work or not.”

Iran’s Red Crescent Society said in December it would accept 150,000 shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine donated by U.S. philanthropists. The organization’s office couldn’t immediately be reached for comment on Khamenei’s ruling.

The ban leaves China and Russia as the most likely foreign vaccine suppliers for Iran./Bloomberg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria