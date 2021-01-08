Bulgarian Immunologist: People with Autoimmune Diseases and Overweight Should Better Have Vaccine

It turned out that Covid-19 vaccines manufacturers cannot not cope with the flood of deliveries, they even warned that they might be late. But each country should get vaccines population-proportional. Israel pays USD 30 per dose, so they arrive there first. Not only Israel, but many Middle Eastern countries have purchased vaccines as a priority, at a higher cost.

Manufacturers of anything, not just vaccines, do not work in the Salvation Army, so whoever offers them a higher price has a priority, commented Director of the Department of Immunology of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences Prof. Dr. Andrey Chorbanov on Nova TV.

'If we vaccinate 20,000 a day it will be a challenge for the health system. Health system top managers say they will cope, but for the moment such a situation has never happened in our country, such a mass immunization that implies perfect logistics tailored to the individual temperature regime for each vaccine, as well as reimmunization, which will also be a problem. The manufacturers will benefit if they have total control over deliveries now,“ he commented

Speaking of Bulgarian vaccine Prof. Chorbanov commented that preclinical trials are currently underway. "In the future we will have a final product, we will present it to the public, but in this case we already need a resource which many countries allocated in order to test their products. It's about BGN 5-10 to 15 million. It seems a large sum, but against the background of what is given to deal with the consequences of the pandemic, any investment would be understandable. I must say that many more vaccine varieties will be on the market," added Prof. Chorbanov.

"The Russian vaccine is not approved by the European Medicines Agency, but Hungary has purchased such a vaccine because it has an agreement with the European Commission. European Commission applies a centralized system, but every country is free to import what it wants. The principle of the Russian vaccine is the same as in AstraZeneca, but the vector in one case is monkey and in the other it is human.

Scientists use many animal vectors, but to say that monkey vector encodes the S-protein of the coronavirus is not so scary," the immunologist said.

He expressed the opinion that people with autoimmune diseases and those who are overweight must necessarily get vaccinated, because in such patients the disease takes severe course. The rest may prefer not to be inoculated. 'Personally, I don't think I'm in a risk group, so I'm not going to get a vaccine.

Those who have already had the virus should not get a vaccine, the truth is they simply can't get sick again. Of the 90 million people infected with coronavirus, only 80-90 have been re-infected, which is a negligible number", explained Chorbanov. And then he touched upon the preparations for election.

"First you need to know what the voting conditions are and then set the date. Personally, if I can advise, I think that if the election is held a little later it will be better, because I still claim that the infections rate will be on a slow burn in the coming months. There will also be a smaller number of quarantined.