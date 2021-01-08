Bulgaria To Ban 8 Disposable Plastic Products from Summer 2021

Starting from this summer, the use of 8 types of single-use plastic products is to be prohibited throughout the European Union, including in Bulgaria, envisions a European directive that all member states must introduce and implement in their national legislation by 3 July 2021 at the latest. Until then the ban should be entered into the Bulgarian Waste Management Act, experts of the Ministry of Environment and Water commented before Telegraph daily.

The ban will apply to products made wholly or partly of plastic and generally intended for single use or used for a short period of time before being discarded. These are plastic tableware – forks, knives, spoons, plates, straws, as well as earbuds, beverage stirrers, plastic sticks, to which balloons are attached, food storage vessels made of expanded polystyrene and cups and products made of oxo-degradable plastic. In anticipation of the full ban coming into force, manufacturers already market substitutes made of wood, cardboard, even food products, for example edible coffee cups and utensils.

From 31 December 2024, the manufacturers of plastic products will bear extended responsibility. The ‘polluter pays’ principle is introduced. Manufacturers must cover the costs of collecting, cleaning and managing waste from food and beverage containers, bottles, cups, envelopes and wrappers, plastic shopping bags, and tobacco products with filters. A ban on coffee capsules containing a plastic part that is difficult to separate is also being considered.

Producers of fishing gear containing plastic will also have extended financial liability. The requirement to inform consumers about products of alternative or reusable materials is introduced. The EU requires national law to introduce measures aimed to reduce the consumption of certain single-use plastics where there is no alternative for plastic being replaced by other material.



A drastic reduction in municipal waste in landfills will be achieved by the end of 2025. With amendments to the waste management law introduced to parliament some days ago, after 5 years, at least 55% of the total weight of municipal waste must be prepared for reuse or recycling. By the end of 2030, at least 60%, by 31 December 2035, nearly two-thirds of the waste must be recycled or reused. At the end, less than 10% of municipal waste must be discarded in landfills.





