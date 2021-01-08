Bulgaria to Receive 1 Million Pfizer Vaccines and 500,000 Moderna Doses by July

The Ministry of Health published an estimate of the expected amounts of COVID-19 vaccines month by month.

It is clear from the schedule that by July this year our country has to receive a total of 1,000,000 doses of the Pfizer/ BioNTech vaccine and 500,000 doses of Moderna.

On January 26, the third batch of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines is expected to arrive in Bulgaria - 9,750 doses. With it, the number of doses delivered for January will total 60,450. In the first month of the year, our country will also receive the first 6,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

In February, another 75,075 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will be delivered, and another 32,000 of Moderna, in March - 102,375 doses and 22,000 doses, respectively - in April - 300,000 doses and 220,000 doses.

In May, a new delivery of Pfizer/BioNTech is expected - another 77,350 doses.

It is clear from the Health Ministry's estimate that in June there will be no vaccines supplies for our country. They will be resumed in July, when another 375,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNRTech vaccine will be delivered to Bulgaria and 220,000 doses of Moderna.

The ministry points out that the quoted dates and specific quantities are indicative and changes may occur depending on each company's production capacity.