Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Again More People Recover Than Get Sick

People who have recovered from Covid-19 cured are again more than those infected in 24 hours, data from the Single Information Portal show. There are 1,402 people cured. So far, 130,191 have been cured since March 2020.

At the same time, the newly infected were 867 people after a total of 9,911 tests carried out. Positive tests were 8.7% of those made, the data showed. In total, since the start of the pandemic, confirmed cases of coronavirus have been 207,259.

69,051 were active cases as of 8 January. 4,250 people are currently in hospital for treatment, and 377 are being treated in intensive care units.

In Sofia the number of newly infected is the highest - 179, followed by Burgas with 107, Plovdiv - 73, Varna - 55 and Haskovo with 50.

Casecount by regions: Blagoevgrad - 20, Veliko Tarnovo - 14,, Vidin - 10, Vratsa - 30, Gabrovo - 9, Dobrich - 22, Kardzhali - 5, Kyustendil - 20, Lovech - 15, Montana - 15, Pazardzhik - 18, Pernik - 16, Pleven - 43, Razgrad - 6, Ruse - 31, Silistra - 11, Sliven - 18, Smolyan - 7, Sofia region - 23, Stara Zagora - 26, Targovishte - 5, Shumen - 25, Yambol - 14.

In the past 24 hours 56 people have died in the country. The victims of COVID-19 in Bulgaria since the beginning of the pandemic are now 8,017.

In the last day 3,204 people were vaccinated and, since the start of vaccination in Bulgaria on 27 December 2020, there have been 11,117 vaccinated.