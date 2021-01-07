Bitcoin Reaches New Highs
Business | January 7, 2021, Thursday // 15:44
pexels.com
Bitcoin grew by 2.73% and in its peak reached $38,100, CoinDesk announced on Thursday.
Thus, the price of the cryptocurrency has updated its historical maximum.
Bitcoin is a decentralized system of the eponymous cryptocurrency based on blockchain technology. It can be issued by any user who is a member of the system. The system concept was published in November 2008, but has exploded in popularity in recent years.
