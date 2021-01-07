Bulgarian Health Authorities Report Positive Effect of Restrictive Measures

We attest to a positive effect of the anti-epidemic measures in the country, announced by Minister of Health Prof. Kostadin Angelov during the regular briefing of the health authorities on the spread of coronavirus in Bulgaria.

On a weekly basis, the number of people cured as a lasting trend is twice as high as the number of new cases. The occupancy rate of hospital beds in the country is 32 percent for uncomplicated conditions and 47 percent for intensive care. Among the medical staff, the active cases of infection are 2833, Minister Angelov pointed out.

Since the arrival of the vaccines in Bulgaria, 7,900 people have been inoculated, said Head of the National Vaccination Headquarters Krasimir Gigov.

The caseload of COVID-19 is the lowest in the regions of Kardzhali, Razgrad and Gabrovo, and the highest in Vratsa, Ruse and Varna, said Chief Health Inspector Angel Kunchev. Our country ranks 24th in the EU in coronavirus morbidity and third in the EU in mortality, he said.

"From the next week we are ready to start vaccinating the inmates of nursing homes as well as teachers," the health minister said.

Logistics and organization are ensured for the delivery and placement of the Moderna vaccine, the Health Minister assured. 500,000 doses have been ordered, which will be enough for the immunization of 250,000 Bulgarians. On January 11, a symbolic batch of 2,000 doses will be delivered.

Detailed information and a schedule for deliveries and immunization will be published on the Health Ministry's website. Delivery is expected to take place next week. A new supply of Pfizer vaccines is expected by the end of the month. Another 70,000 doses are expected to be delivered.

7913 is the number of Bulgarians vaccinated. 55.39% of those vaccinated are doctors, 20.4% - are health care professionals, 15.31% - support staff, 8.09% - others.

By the end of this week there will also be a mobile application, which is part of the information system on COVID-19. It will have a Q&A section where everyone will be able to send their inquiry.

Prof. Angelov noted that in the middle of the month there will be more clarity about the situation after the New Year holidays and then it will be possible to assess whether the measures will be revised.

"We expect mid-January, when we will see the New Year data. Then it will be 10 days since the beginning of text term of the school year. On Monday we will also have a meeting with Education Minister Krasimir Valchev, where we will discuss in detail what the options for other students are", explained Prof. Angelov.

Full assistance will be provided to the Prosecutor's Office regarding the signal for illegal sales of blood plasma, the Minister of Health said at the briefing in the Council of Ministers.

"All reports of violation of the legislation are addressed to the competent institutions, we will cooperate with the authorities of the Interior Ministry," he stressed.

Commenting on the ring dance in icy water organized yesterday during Epiphany celebrations, Minister Angelov said that "playing with politics allegedly leaning on Bulgarian customs and traditions, is currently ridiculous.

"Everyone decides what they want to do in order to go to posterity - whether save lives and think of the medics or with the pursuit of political ambitions and aspirations. This is not the time to play in politics, it is ridiculous at the moment, the most important thing is to get the Bulgarian people through this crisis," he added.

In his words, sanctions have been imposed and all legal options will be implemented.

The Kukeri Festival in Pernik will be cancelled this year, announced Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev. Earlier in the day, the city's mayor held a meeting with health authorities to discuss how the traditional festival may be held without putting at risk the people’s health.