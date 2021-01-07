Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Mad at President Radev, Accuses Him of Cooperating with Fugitive Gambling Lord Bozhkov

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov rushed furiously into the hall where today's traditional briefing of the National Operative Headquarters was held and interrupted it. He turned up the heat bragging about his successful management of Bulgaria. The Prime Minister's main target was President Rumen Radev. Borissov voiced serious accusations against the head of state.

"Radev says that I am a mate of Peevski and that I am a protégé of Erdogan. Both allegations are not true. Yes, Erdogan respects me, and that's fine, because he's the head of 85-million Turkey - our biggest muslim neighbor. Yes, we are friends, but I am also friends with the Serbian president and Romanian and others. It is not true that I am a mate of Peevski in business and politics. I haven't even seen him in a few years. He's the MP of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms, and I've won many elections myself since I was mayor of Sofia.

Radev and the others in the opposition are playing a dangerous ethnic card and I will ask them not to. They bring Peevski to the fore when they have no other arguments and aim at destabilization. MRF has supported the government on several occasions – the purchase of the F-16, the Euro-Atlantic route, the Istanbul Convention and nothing else. MRF supported Rumen Radev for the first term, not Tsetska Tsacheva. Now they can do whatever they want. What do I have to do with MRF? During the upcoming election in some regions the battle will be between GERB and MRF and it will be uncompromising. A large number of Bulgarian Muslims will vote for GERB. They can't impute anything to me," Borissov said.

He added: “With Turkey, we have the best of diplomatic relations. Our stock exchange exceeds billions of dollars and increasingly more investments, especially in car building,are going through Turkish companies. Last but not least issue is illegal migration, Borisov also reminded and defined his dispute with Rumen Radev as “squabble”.

"I can alsosay that Rumen Radev is a mate of the Skull (ed.’s note - Vasil Bozhkov). Yes, I can say that he is. So, with all due respect, but he should be careful about what he says. He announced on December 7 and December 19 that the election date would be March 28. Now, however, he must have seen the opinion polls of the red, blue, green and all sorts of agencies and realized that GERB is a leading political force and for now we are winning the elections. That's why they're dictating to him to postpone the vote.

How could Radev ask medics for a prognosis of the coronavirus situation by March 28? Even WHO cannot give him such a prognosis. And he wants it from our medics. That's ridiculous. even the meteorologists don't know what the weather will be like tomorrow, let alone to know what the coronavirus pandemic situation is going to be like on March 28. There could be a storm and blizzards. We want a vote on March 28 and we will organize it like other countries during a pandemic without inventing a bisicle. It is preposterous to ask the medical professionals to give a prognosis", Borisov said indignantly.

He did not forget to mention the gas pipes passing through Bulgaria, coping with the coronavirus, migration from the Middle East and other things as great achievements of his government. Then, after the end of his monologue, he suddenly got up and left the hall without paying attention to the journalists who called him to come back and give answers to concrete questions.