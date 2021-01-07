Bulgarian Milk and Meat Products Account for 70 Percent on Local Market

Nearly 70% of dairy and meat products in large retail chains are Bulgarian, according to a survey by the Modern Trade Association.

The most significant is the share of Bulgarian manufacture in bread and bakery products, and there are chains in which they are 100% local.

With regard to the supply of Bulgarian goods, the most serious problem is the problem in fruits and vegetables - less than half of these products in the large chains are produced in Bulgaria.

However, in this category it should be taken into account that due to its geographical location, Bulgaria can produce only a part of the fruits and vegetables that people like and would purchase, according to the Modern Trade Association.

The Bulgarian products are delivered by between 160 and 600 local suppliers, with whom each of the six chains, members of the Association, works.