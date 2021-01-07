Bulgarians Leave for Washington to Join in Protests

A group of Bulgarians organized themselves and went to Washington to join the protests, journalist Evgeny Veselinov told Nova TV. This was happening mainly on social media.

"Today I received a call from a company owner who has cooperated fully with our compatriots. He's ready to take food to their hotels, give them shelter," he added.

According to him, the US election caused a rift among both Americans and Bulgarians.

"It's an incredible division, it's an insult," he said. Indeed, this is a reflection of what was happening during the election. My opinion is that nothing will happen. Trump has urged them to go home, and it's over. These are people who have been taught to comply with the rulers", explained Veselinov.

“Shameful, shocking, disturbing” - with these words leaders from around the world condemned the unrest in Washington, where Supporters of Donald Trump stormed the Congress building during a key meeting.

In connection with the unrest in Washington, the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises all Bulgarian citizens located on the territory of the Federal District of Columbia not to go outside, the press office of the ministry announced.

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has imposed a curfew in the U.S. capital from 6 p.m. local time today to 6 a.m. local time tomorrow.

If necessary, Bulgarian citizens can contact the Bulgarian Embassy in the United States on tel: +1 202 387 0174; +1 202 387 5770; +1 202 483 1386; +1 202 299 0273./