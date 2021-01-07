Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 1,310 New Cases, 11,39 Percent of Tests Positive

In the past 24 hours, 1,310 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in the country. 11,456 diagnostic tests were made - 7,290 PCR and 4,166 antigen tests.

Positive tests are 11.39% of the total number of tests carried out.

The active cases as of January 6 were 70,722.

The number of hospitalized patients and severe cases continues to decrease. Currently, 4,286 patients with COVID-19 are treated in hospitals across the country, with 393 in intensive care wards.

During the last 24 hours, the disease claimed the lives of 67 people, 2,142 recovered.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, there have been 7,902 deaths in our country, 126,766 have recovered.

The total number of confirmed cases was 205,390, with 9,017 of them medics.

The most are the newly registered SARS-CoV-2 carriers in Sofia, Burgas and Varna.

Statistics of the day by districts: Blagoevgrad - 41 new cases, Burgas - 173, Varna - 143, Veliko Tarnovo - 30, Vidin - 15, Vratsa - 32, Gabrovo - 16, Dobrich - 15, Kardzhali - 24, Kyustendil - 19, Lovech - 19, Montana - 16, Pazardzhik - 28, Pernik - 17, Pleven - 66, Plovdiv - 115, Razgrad - 6, Ruse - 43, Silistra - 24, Sliven - 48, Smolyan - 13, Sofia-city - 223, Sofia-region - 34, Stara Zagora - 71, Targovishte - 10, Haskovo - 24 , Shumen - 25, Yambol - 20.

Yesterday, 709 people have been vaccinated. So far, 5,448 people have been vaccinated in the country since the second vaccine shipment arrived on Monday.

16,735 people remain under quarantine, data from the Single Information Portal show.