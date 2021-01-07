Weather in Bulgaria

Today cloudy weather will prevail over the country and in some places starting from west to east it will rain.

The wind will be from west-northwest, moderate, in the Danube plain - strong at times.

The maximum temperatures will be mainly between 7 ° and 12 °. In places in Eastern Bulgaria, where before noon a moderate southwest wind will blow up temperatures will reach 14 ° -15 °, according to a reference on the NIMH website.

During the night from the south the precipitations will intensify.

Atmospheric pressure is lower than the average for the month. It will temporarily rise in the afternoon, but will remain lower than the average for January.

Over the Black Sea coast cloudy weather will prevail and in the afternoon it will rain in some places. Before noon a moderate and temporarily strong southwest wind will blow, which in the afternoon will be oriented from west-northwest. Maximum air temperatures: 12 ° -15 °.

The temperature of the sea water is 9 ° -10 °. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

Above the mountains it will be cloudy and foggy. In many places it will rain, over 1000 meters - from snow. A strong wind will blow on the ridges and from west-southwest. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters about 1 °, at 2000 meters - about minus 1 °.