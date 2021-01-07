Covid-19: Over A Thousand New Cases

The new cases of coronavirus registered in our country for the last 24 hours are 1002, which is less than yesterdays (1310).

Thus, their number marked a decline as an absolute number, but increased as a percentage from the tests perfomed.

Fewer tests were done, 10,088 (1,368 fewer than the 11,456 people surveyed the day before), according to data published in the Unified Information Portal.

The percentage of positive samples remained at almost equal levels yesterday - 9.93% compared to 9.55% on Tuesday.

The total number of those infected with coronavirus in our country is already 206,392 (1,080 less than on Tuesday). The active cases are 69,642. 4,262 people were hospitalized (24 less than yesterday), and 379 of them were in the intensive care unit (14 less on a daily basis).

During the last 24 hours, 2,023 people have been cured in Bulgaria, bringing the total to 128,789.

In the last 24 hours, 59 new deaths have been registered in Bulgaria. The total number of deaths from the virus in the country is 7,961.