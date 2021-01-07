Four People Dead after Trump Supporters Stormed The Capitol Building

Four people died Wednesday amid the riots at the U.S. Capitol building, Washington, D.C., as a horde of supporters of President Donald Trump sought to prevent the confirmation of Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

The deaths included a woman who was shot, as well as one other woman and two men who died from “medical emergencies,” according to the police press conference Wednesday evening.

The woman who was shot was taken to hospital and proclaimed dead. Her ID is being withheld by authorities until next of kin are notified.

Police chief said the internal affairs division is investigating the shooting. Exact details of the three other deaths are still been determined.

At least fourteen police officers sustained injuries with multiple still in the hospital. One officer had serious injuries from being pulled into a crowd where he was assaulted, he added.

“This is a tragic incident and I send my condolences to the victims’ family and friends,” said the Washington police chief Contee.

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a curfew of 6 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Thursday. The mayor also declared an extension of a “public emergency” for the next 15 days, which would go through inauguration day.

So far, more than 52 people have been arrested - 47 of them for curfew violations.