Most of Bulgarians Cannot Heat Homes in Winter Properly

Society | January 6, 2021, Wednesday // 16:37
Bulgaria: Most of Bulgarians Cannot Heat Homes in Winter Properly pexels.com

Bulgaria is the country in the European Union (EU) with the largest share of people who cannot adequately heat their homes, show data from the European statistical office Eurostat for 2019. A total of 30.1 per cent of Bulgarians cannot heat their homes during the cold season. The average level for the European Union is 6.9 percent, i.e. over 4 times less.

The peak of this share was in 2012 (10.8 percent) and has been
declining since then. The situation in the member states varies. Bulgaria is followed
by Lithuania (26.7 percent), Cyprus (21 percent) and Portugal
(18.9 percent).

The lowest share (about 2 percent) is registered in Finland,
Austria and Sweden.

Although Bulgaria tops the negative ranking, the number of
people who cannot afford heating during the cold months is
declining. In 2010 it was more than 2 times higher - 66.5 per
cent, in 2011 it dropped to 46 per cent.

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria