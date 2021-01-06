Bulgaria: Heating Companies Agree to Provide More Information to Consumers

The Association of Heating Companies in Bulgaria supports State Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (KEVR) in its request to provide more information about the work of the district heating systems, the Pernik District Heating Company reported.

The recommendation by the Regulator to the district heating companies to provide more information publicly related to heat generated each month, as well as on the emergencies, is completely reasonable, said the President of the Association Kremen Georgiev.

In his words, it is possible to make the consumer information process uniform for the companies that are members of the association.

According to Georgiev, a brief analysis of production and consumption each month will provide important and useful information to consumers of  heating services. It will be particularly necessary for customers who still pay projected monthly bills. The analysis will allow them to more easily control their consumption and plan their spending more efficiently.

