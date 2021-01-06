Russian Opposition Leader Granted Asylum in Bulgaria

Bulgaria granted political asylum to Russian opposition leader Evgeny Chupov 16 months after he applied for it. Thus, he has refugee status in our country. He himself posted his info on the social network, along with the decision of the State Agency for Refugees. The Russian's wife and their four children will stay in Bulgaria with him.

Evgeni Chupov has been in our country for more than a year, seeking protection and claiming that he is not safe in Russia. The 41-year-old man is an English teacher and runs a blog in which he often criticises Russian local authorities and actively engages in public activity.

In 2015, he created a movement that focused on the problems of one of Moscow's major regions. He actively participated in the campaign of opposition figures for the elections of the local parliament – the Moscow Duma. He claims he was detained multiple times for his activities. Elections for the local parliament were held in Moscow in 2019. At the time, his movement supported the candidate for MP Ivan Zhdanov, who is director and senior lawyer of Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Fund (FSB), reminds Radio Free Europe.

In August 2019 Chupov submitted his first application for refugee status, but was turned down by the State Agency for Refugees (SAB). He appealed this decision in the Sofia City Administrative Court but the case was dismissed because SAB had withdrawn its decision refusing the Chugov family to stay in Bulgaria as refugees.