Another Balkan Country Rocked by Quake – Magnitude 4 Tremor in Romania
pexels.com
A magnitude 4 earthquake on the Richter scale was registered at 1.50am on Wednesday in Olt region, southern Romania. The quake was at a depth of 10 km and was felt in Pleven, Bulgaria.
No casualties or destruction have been reported.
Since the beginning of the year, seven earthquakes with magnitude from 2 to 4 on the Richter scale have been recorded in Romanian.
