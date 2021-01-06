Weather in Bulgaria: Still Warm for Winter, Rainfalls Coming

Today, clouds will be getting denser - first in the southwest, and by the end of the day the sky will be overcast over the whole country.

Winds from the southwest will be light to moderate,.

In the evening hours rains will fall that will continue throughout the night. In some places at higher than 1300 m a.s.l. it will snow, and in the lower regions rains are expected.

No extreme weather events are expected.

 

 

