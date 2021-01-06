Bulgarian President Began Consultations on Measures to Conduct a Safe Elections

Minister of Health Prof. Kostadin Angelov stated that government authorities are preparing a protocol for holding the parliamentary elections in a pandemic.

This happened at a meeting with The President Rumen Radev within the framework of consultations for holding safe parliamentary elections for the health of the citizens.

When we understand the exact date of the elections, we will detail this protocol, the minister said. He pointed out that the health authorities are preparing for the elections on the date unofficially announced by the president on March 28. According to him, there is no way to predict the situation at the end of March.

The protocol will be updated in the process. The head of state said he wanted to clarify the medical aspects and how the pandemic is expected to develop in months.

“As president, it is extremely important for me to guarantee both the constitutional right to vote of every Bulgarian and his health security", said Rumen Radev.

The COVID-19 pandemic affected all spheres of socio-political life. But we must learn to live with the coronavirus, including holding elections, and this is a challenge for any government, the president said at the beginning of the meeting.

The situation requires to act responsibly and to guide the people through what is happening successfully, commented the Minister of Health.

He explained that the protocol should have two main points - how Bulgarian citizens will vote safely and how the constitutional right of every Bulgarian is guaranteed, including citizens who are in isolation, ie with positive tests and quarantined, first-line contacts.