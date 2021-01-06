You Can Get 20-Year 0 Percent Mortgages in Denmark

Business | January 6, 2021, Wednesday // 02:32
Bulgaria: You Can Get 20-Year 0 Percent Mortgages in Denmark

Denmark has  longest history of a country with  negative central bank rates is offering homeowners 20-year loans at a fixed interest rate of zero.

Customers of one of the Danish home-finance unit can, as of Tuesday, get the mortgages, which will carry a lower coupon than benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasuries. At least two other banks have since said they’ll do the same.
 
Denmark stands out in a global context as the country to have lived with negative central bank rates longer than any other. Back in 2012, policy makers drove their main rate below zero to defend the krone’s peg to the euro. Since then, Danish homeowners have enjoyed continuous slides in borrowing costs.
 
The once unthinkable notion of borrowing for two decades without paying interest comes as central bankers across the globe shy away from rate hikes. No major western central bank is likely to raise rates this year, according to Bloomberg’s quarterly review of monetary policy.

As rates have continued to sink, other banks in Denmark -- home to the world’s biggest mortgage-backed covered-bond market -are joining in.

Danish lenders first issued 20-year bonds with 0% coupons a few years ago, as investors looking for a safe place to park their money drove down rates. This is the first time since then that such a product has returned to the shelves.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria