You Can Get 20-Year 0% Mortgages in Denmark
Denmark has longest history of a country with negative central bank rates is offering homeowners 20-year loans at a fixed interest rate of zero.
As rates have continued to sink, other banks in Denmark -- home to the world’s biggest mortgage-backed covered-bond market -are joining in.
Danish lenders first issued 20-year bonds with 0% coupons a few years ago, as investors looking for a safe place to park their money drove down rates. This is the first time since then that such a product has returned to the shelves.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Simeon Djankov: Next 3-4 Months Will Be Hard for Bulgaria
- » Prime Minister Borissov: Bulgaria Keeps Building Even in Pandemic
- » British Government Provides Support for Lockdown-Hit Businesses
- » BGN 24/Day Support Program for Workers of Suspended Businesses Is Extended
- » Record Low Power Consumption on New Year Holidays in Bulgaria
- » Nord Stream 2 Project to Be Completed Regardless of US Sanctions