Grammy Awards postponed until mid March

The 2021 Grammy Awards has been postponed due to coronavirus concerns, say the organisers.

The ceremony, one of the music industry's biggest awards, was due to take place on 31 January.

The event is will now take place on 14 March, due to rising infection numbers in Los Angeles and the state of California.

Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa led the nominations for this years awards, which were announced in November.

It is unclear whether comedian Trevor Noah, who was set to host the show, will still take part in this year's ceremony.

The organisation behind the awards had previously announced that this year's edition would be mostly virtual, according to the AFP news agency, although no further details had been released.

"Nothing is more important than the health and safety of those in our music community and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly on producing the show," said a statement from the Recording Academy, which runs the Grammys.

