Bulgaria: Free Milk and Fruits Return In Schools

State Fund "Agriculture" announced today that the supply of fruits, vegetables, milk and dairy products in the schools is restored.

The supply follows the opening of kindergartens and schools for students from 1st to 4th class and is provided under the scheme "School Fruit" and "School Milk" .

All approved applicants under the school schemes can change the provided schedules for delivery of products.

These changes were necessary after the suspended classes school from November 30, 2020 and the visits of children to kindergartens and nurseries and the interrupted educational process in schools and centers for personal development support, throughout the country.

The new schedules must be approved by the principals of the respective educational institutions.