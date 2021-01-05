Bulgaria: Free Milk and Fruits Return In Schools

Society » EDUCATION | January 5, 2021, Tuesday // 20:33| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Free Milk and Fruits Return In Schools

State Fund "Agriculture" announced today that the supply of fruits, vegetables, milk and dairy products in the schools is restored.

The supply follows the opening of kindergartens and schools for students from 1st to 4th  class and  is provided under the scheme "School Fruit" and "School Milk" .

All approved applicants under the school schemes can change the provided schedules for delivery of products.

These changes were necessary after the suspended classes school from November 30, 2020 and the visits of children to kindergartens and nurseries and the interrupted educational process in schools and centers for personal development support, throughout the country.

The new schedules must be approved by the principals of the respective educational institutions.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Education » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria