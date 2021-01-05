Bulgaria: Big Growth in the Demand for Babysitters

Parents are increasingly looking for babysitters, and especially in the second wave of restrictive measures, demand has increased at a tremendous rate. This was revealed in by Svetoslav Stefanov, manager of babysitting agency.

Among the necessary documents that must be obtained by anyone who wants to practice this profession are the traditional medical certificate from a personal doctor and certificate for criminal record.

Stefanov announced that the agency conducts the psycho-test itself.

"Currently, babysitting courses are only performed from private companies. It is not like in Western European countries, where there are mandatory qualifications for this profession before it can be practiced.

This is not the case in Bulgaria, but I hope it will happen one day, "Stefanov commented.

He noted that pedagogical education is considered a great advantage and added that looking after a child by students of pedagogical specialties is used as an internship.

"A mandatory condition when starting work is the test period. We offer the given family five nannies, of which it stops at two or three. Then with them they conduct, so to speak, trial examinations of the child within a few days to see how the child himself accepts the nanny ", informs how the choice is made Stefanov.

According to him, the current salary in the industry is between BGN 7 and 10 per hour and depends on whether the commitment is long-term. According to him, there are various cases in which parents are looking for babysitters who speak a foreign language, as well as for permanent accommodation to raise the child.

Stefanov announced that this year he will start training babysitters, and in the future the agency's business will expand with care for the elderly and domestic helpers.