Bulgarian Athlete Becomes Supermodel of Universe 2020

Bulgaria’s republican athletics champion became the winner of the Supermodel of the Universe 2020 competition. Ivan Bulkin from Plovdiv got the upper hand over 20 international models who took part in the competition, Nova TV reported.

This year's edition was supposed to be held in Malaysia, but due to anti-pandemic measures it was held online.

Ivan Bulkin is 26 years old, he is from Plovdiv. For more than 13 years he has been involved in athletics in the sprint disciplines at 60, 100 and 200 meters. Because of his appealing physique and looks, he became a model four years ago.

"In 2016 I was invited to take part in a competition that is related to athletics – “the most handsome Bulgarian athlete for 2016”. At the time, the competition was called "Mr. BG Athletics". I took it a little lightly because I had never participated in such competitions before. After three rounds, I reached the final. When they said I won I had a feeling I will never forget," recalls Ivan Bulkin.

Despite the victory, Ivan did not think that he would pursue this career.

'I didn't take it too seriously. I continued to be busy solely and diligently with training and work. I was at work all the time, then I didn't think it would be something I would do in the future until it so happened that I was invited to participate in Mr. Plovdiv beauty pageant three years later," Ivan says.

His participation in that competition changed his intentions and his life.

"When I won Mr. Plovdiv title, I realized that I am entitled to participate next year precisely in this competition - Supermodel of the Universe". Already then I showed interest and contacted the people who organized it for Bulgaria. They told me it was going to be held in Malaysia, which kind of discouraged me for a moment, but I said, "No, I'm going to be in." I was preparing to go to Malaysia to participate in the competition as early as the beginning of 2020, but eventually with the pandemic outbreak everything had to be held online," Ivan says.

The competition took place in 2 stages. The first was an online casting on the organizers' page. Five men and women qualified for the second, which were assessed by a 10-member jury panel from around the world. Because of the pandemic, this was also happening online.

"Each of the participants had a video session in which they had to tell about themselves. Then we sent in photos that were supposed to be in a certain format," Ivan says.

The preparation has not been difficult given his sporting form. And after a long and impatient waiting he received an important call and learnt that he won the contest. But winning wasn't the only thing that delighted him.

"Next year it may even happen that we will host the competition," Ivan hopes.

He doesn't know yet what prize has been sent to him, but for him the fact that he is a winner is enough. Nevertheless, he plans to pursue his favorite sports – athletics.