Simeon Djankov: Next 3-4 Months Will Be Hard for Bulgaria

Business | January 5, 2021, Tuesday // 13:30| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Simeon Djankov: Next 3-4 Months Will Be Hard for Bulgaria wiki

"Three or four difficult months are in store for the Bulgarian economy. Our major trading partners - Britain, Germany, France - are introducing severe ant-epidemic measures and this will affect all sectors of our economy. The difficulties of vaccination are mounting. Investments in Bulgaria last year shrank by 60%. There are no buffers left for the business," told BNR former Finance Minister Simeon Djankov.

In his words, the incumbent, but also the next government "needs to think not about the deficit, but where to invest more money so that most of the jobs can be kept intact."

"There is uncertainty about business... There will be much less investment around the world, especially in Eastern Europe."

In the "12+3" radio show Simeon Djankov added:

"In the world as a whole, more fiscal measures are needed. The next government willneed a budget update and it will be in the sectoral policies... In the next two or three years, I expect a change in tax policy and more and heavier taxes."

According to Djankov, Brexit will also have a significant impact on our economy. "I expect a surge wave of Bulgarians who will come back home from the UK," he forecast.

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, economy, Simeon Djankov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria