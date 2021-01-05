Bulgaria’s National Revenue Agency Reports BGN 25 Million Inflow

Nearly BGN 25 billion has flown into the National Revenue Agency (NRA) in 2020, which is over BGN 700 million more than planned and BGN 1.1 billion more than the previous year 2019, the agency reported.

Despite the Covid crisis, businesses and citizens have diligently paid taxes and social security contributions, the agency said.

This maintains the trend for revenue growth in the State Treasury, which was about 5% last year compared to the previous year.

