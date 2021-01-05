Bulgaria’s National Revenue Agency Reports BGN 25 Million Inflow
Nearly BGN 25 billion has flown into the National Revenue Agency (NRA) in 2020, which is over BGN 700 million more than planned and BGN 1.1 billion more than the previous year 2019, the agency reported.
Despite the Covid crisis, businesses and citizens have diligently paid taxes and social security contributions, the agency said.
This maintains the trend for revenue growth in the State Treasury, which was about 5% last year compared to the previous year.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Nearly Half of Bulgarians Live in Crammed Dwellings
- » Bulgaria’s President Sets the Election Date – 28 March
- » Bulgaria: Over 5,000 Breaches of Construction Safety Regulations Found in December Alone
- » Prime Minister Borissov Visits Varna, Hemus Motorway Building Is at Full Steam
- » Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy with Occasional Rainfalls
- » Weather in Bulgaria: Warm Spell Persists