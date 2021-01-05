Nearly Half of Bulgarians Live in Crammed Dwellings

A little over 41 percent of Bulgarians live in overcrowded dwellings, according to the latest data from the European statistical office Eurostat. This means that they do not have sufficient number of rooms for the size of their household.

By this indicator, Bulgaria ranks third among the EU Member States after Romania and Latvia. In these countries, the proportion of residents of overcrowded dwellings is just under 46 and 42 percent respectively.

On average in the EU the residents of overcrowded dwellings account for 17.2 percent of the population. The figures show that overcrowding rates in Cyprus are the lowest, just over two percent, 3.7 per in Malta and the Netherlands with 4.8 percent.

Compared to 2010, the picture in 2019, to which the latest Eurostat data relate, shows that there is a decline in the inhabitants of overcrowded dwellings.

As for Bulgaria, ten years ago their share was just over 47 percent and for the EU as a whole, 19 percent.

At the same time, Eurostat reports that in the EU more than one in three people lived in under-occupied dwellings in 2019, meaning that dwelling is too large, with surplus rooms, and in particular surplus bedrooms, compared to the needs of the respective household.

The share of the inhabitants of such dwellings in Bulgaria is 11.5 percent. Countries where less than 15 percent of the population live in dwellings which are considered too large for their needs, are Romania - with 7.7 percent, Latvia - just under ten percent, and Italy -14.2 percent.