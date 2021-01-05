Five Cases of Adverse Reactions Reported after First Vaccinations in Bulgaria

A total of five cases of adverse reactions to Covid-19 vaccines have already been reported, said Bogdan Kirilov, Executive Director of the Bulgarian Drug Agency (BDA), for the morning program of bTV.

"In nearly 5,000 vaccinated individuals, we have five cases of side effects reported– in two men and three women between the ages of 29 and 53," he explained. In his words, three of the reactions were pain and redness at the site of vaccine jab, in one case muscle aches and fever were reported, and one of the women reported dizziness and heart palpitations, which was transient.

"These reactions are expectable, they agree with vaccine characteristics and are related to its effect," Kirilov added.

According to him, on 21 January Bulgaria expects the first summary report of the European Medicines Agency on all adverse reactions to the vaccines reported in the EU.

The BDA executive director said the next shipment of vaccines is expected between January 18 and 22. Then, 35,000 doses will come. Another shipment of 35,000 doses is expected in early February. According to him, we cannot say yet when the second phase of immunization program will begin, because the lists of people from medical institutions who would like to be inoculated are dynamically changing, but preparations are already being made.

The Ministry of Public Health is planning to launch a study in the coming months to see when the vaccinated people build antibodies.