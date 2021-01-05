Bulgarian Doctor: Immunity Starts 1 Week after the Vaccination

One week after the COVID-19 vaccine is given, antibody production begins. This was stated this evening before BNT by Dr. Alexander Simidchiev, a pulmonologist, head of the department for functional diagnostics at the Ministry of Interior hospital.

"It is expected that by the end of this period - by the 21st day, when the second dose should be given one should be 52% protected, and a week after the second dose, the protection will be 94%," he said.

Simidchiev suggested that if the initial doses arrived in our country are given to the same number of patient, and the revaccination is carried out with the subsequent doses, then more people will be vaccinated faster.

He clarified that there is no problem for people who have been vaccinated against influenza to be vaccinated against COVID-19, but recommended that there be at least one month between the first and second vaccination. Simidchiev commented that after the introduction of the current anti-epidemic measures, the pressure on the health system has actually decreased, but expressed concern that there may now be a new peak due to non-compliance with the measures during the holidays.