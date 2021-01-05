Bulgarian Immunologist: New Coronavirus Strain May Not Be Affected by Existing Vaccines

The latest strain of the coronavirus looms large on the horizon, and there is a risk of other new strains appearing. It is highly unlikely that 2021 will mark be the end of the epidemic, according to Assoc. Prof. Velizar Shivarov, Head of the Clinical Immunology Laboratory at Sofiamed University Hospital.

In the studio of Nova TV, Shivarov shared his suspicion that this new strain may not be affected by vaccines.

The solidarity model in the EU has been respected, he explained commenting on vaccination programs in Europe. Even being part of the European community, in his words, is a chance for Bulgaria.

Shivarov urged us to be optimistic, but to prepare for the pessimistic option. The fact that there will be control of the infection by the summer inspires optimism. On the 120th day, those vaccinated have a very high level of antibodies, according to recent studies. In his opinion, after a large number of people are inoculated, the morbidity rate will inevitably be reduced.