Bulgaria: Weather Today

Today, the rainfall in the eastern regions will quickly stop, clouds will break starting from southwest and replaced by sunny weather. Even before noon, the wind in the whole country will be blowing from west-northwest and will be moderate to strong, but by the evening it will weaken, according to a reference on the NIMH website.

The maximum temperatures will be between 9 ° and 14 °, in Sofia, around 9 °.

Atmospheric pressure will increase, but will remain lower than the average for the month.

Over the Black Sea coast the clouds from the south will start to break and decrease and in the afternoon it will be mostly sunny.There will be wind blowing from the west, weak to moderate, which will weaken in the afternoon. Maximum air temperatures will be 11 ° -12 °. The temperature of the sea water is 9 ° to 10 °. The sea wave will be 3-4 points.

In the mountains the morning there will still be precipitation in some places, mostly snow, but the clouds from the southwest will break and decrease and in the afternoon as it will be mostly sunny. The wind will be west-northwest and will be strong to stormy. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be about 5 °, at 2000 meters - about minus 2 °.