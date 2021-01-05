Great Britain in Total Lockdown, People Ordered to Stay Home

Prime Minister Boris Johnson finally put Britain into lockdown as the battle against coronavirus enters a new phase.

The PM took to national television at 8.30pm to announce strict new measures to control the spread of Covid-19 and stop the national health service being overwhelmed.

He said people should only leave their homes for the most essential reasons - and said non-essential shops should close. And he warned the police would enforce the new rules.

He said: “The coronavirus is the biggest threat this country has faced for decades – and this country is not alone.

“All over the world we are seeing the devastating impact of this invisible killer.”

"Without a huge national effort to halt the growth of this virus, there will come a moment when no health service in the world could possibly cope; because there won’t be enough ventilators, enough intensive care beds, enough doctors and nurses.

“And as we have seen elsewhere, in other countries that also have fantastic health care systems, that is the moment of real danger.

“To put it simply, if too many people become seriously unwell at one time, the NHS will be unable to handle it – meaning more people are likely to die, not just from coronavirus but from other illnesses as well."

Mr Johnson said it was "vital" to slow the spread of the disease. And while he thanked those who had already been staying at home, he said much more was necessary.

He said: “From this evening I must give the British people a very simple instruction – you must stay at home.

“Because the critical thing we must do is stop the disease spreading between households.

“That is why people will only be allowed to leave their home for the following very limited purposes: shopping for basic necessities, as infrequently as possible; one form of exercise a day – for example a run, walk, or cycle – alone or with members of your household; any medical need, to provide care or to help a vulnerable person; and travelling to and from work, but only where this is absolutely necessary and cannot be done from home.

“That’s all – these are the only reasons you should leave your home.

“You should not be meeting friends. If your friends ask you to meet, you should say No.

“You should not be meeting family members who do not live in your home.

“You should not be going shopping except for essentials like food and medicine — and you should do this as little as you can. And use food delivery services where you can.

“If you don’t follow the rules the police will have the powers to enforce them, including through fines and dispersing gatherings.”

More businesses will also be closed.