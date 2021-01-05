Covid-19 in Bulgaria: More People Recover But Mortality Rate Remains High

In the past 24 hours, 1029 new cases of coronavirus were registered in Bulgaria after 10,774 tests. Positive tests were 9.4 percent of all tests made, show the updated data of the Single Information Portal.

In 24 hours, 157 people have died, 7,835 is the total number of fatalities in our country since the beginning of the pandemic.

The active cases by January 5 are 71 621; 4,405 patients are being treated in hospitals, of which 411 are in intensive care units.

In the last 24 hours, 2,213 people have recovered. There are no new vaccinated ones, as inoculation with the second batch of vaccines begins today.

Most of the new cases are again in the capital Sofia - 178, followed by Varna - 102, Plovdiv - 94, Pleven - 59, Ruse - 47, Stara Zagora – 46. In Burgas the new cases are 39.

The remaining cases are divided by regions as follows: Blagoevgrad - 24, Veliko Tarnovo - 38, Vidin - 4, Vratsa - 37, Gabrovo - 12, Dobrich - 23, Kardzhali - 13, Kyustendil - 23, Lovech - 35, Montana - 18, Pazardzhik - 25, Pernik - 20, Razgrad - 10, Silistra - 22, Sliven - 29, Smolyan - 4, Sofia - 19, Targovishte - 1, Haskovo - 37, Shumen - 48, Yambol - 22.