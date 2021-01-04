Nord Stream 2 Project to Be Completed Regardless of US Sanctions

Bulgaria: Nord Stream 2 Project to Be Completed Regardless of US Sanctions pixabay

US sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline are blatant protectionism aimed at advancing its liquefied natural gas on the European market, but the EU countries understand this and support the project, and thanks to this it will be completed, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told RBC TV.

"Certainly, this is blatant protectionism. The key idea why our colleagues from overseas are opposing Nord Stream 2 is linked first of all to the need to promote their own product, their LNG," Novak said.

"This tool is absolutely uncompetitive. Everyone understands this, including the countries that are interested in fulfilling the [Nord Stream 2] project, the European countries and companies. They support the project and I’m sure that given this support it will be implemented," Novak noted.

 

