Another 25,000 Doses of the BionNTech/Pfizer Vaccine Have Arrived in Bulgaria

Another 25,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine from BioNTech and Pfizer arrived in Sofia today, after which they will be distributed in five regions of the country and distributed by the regional health inspectorates, announced the Minister of Health quoted by BNR.

The drugs will go in two directions: Sofia - Plovdiv - Burgas and Varna - Veliko Tarnovo to reach the regional health inspections in the country.

The delivery of about 25 thousand doses of the vaccine is the second for the country, after almost 10 thousand doses arrived in Bulgaria on December 26. With them, the vaccination of the medical staff wishing to receive immunization against Covid-19 from the first phase will continue.

The vaccines will be distributed to the regional health inspectorates in the country, Associate Professor Angel Kunchev explained earlier. "Doses will be distributed already inside the country by car, so that all RHIs will receive the distributed doses and the coverage will continue, so far mainly in the first phase, to colleagues from medical institutions, all kinds of medical institutions," Kunchev said.

In the middle of January, another 35,000 doses of the BioNTech and Pfizer vaccine are expected to arrive in Bulgaria.

Mass vaccination will begin when there are larger amount of vaccines - in February, March. It will start with the elderly according to officials.

It became clear that by January 1, mild, moderate side effects had been reported in four people of those vaccinated so far. They include pain, dizziness and a slight fever.

"By January 6th at the latest, we will receive an opinion from the European regulator on the Moderna vaccine and the start of its distribution in the EU countries. Everything that is prescribed in the vaccination plan will happen. We expect a permit for a third vaccine, " declared the Health Minister of health.