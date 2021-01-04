Cristiano Ronaldo Beats Pele in All-Time Scoring Record

Famous Portuguese football players, Cristiano Ronaldo continues his goalscoring reccord, overtaking Pelé‘s official goal tally of 757 with his 758th goal.

The 35-year-old forward playing for Juventus, who has only recently recovered from COVID-19, opened the Sunday game scoring a goal against Udinese in the first half of the 4-1 victory. Ronaldo‘s first goal of the game tied him with legendary football star, Pelé, at 757 goals.

In his illustrious career between 1956 and 1977, Pelé scored a total of 757 goals for Santos, New York Cosmos and Brazil.

Ronaldo’s second goal of the match not only pushed him past Pelé but has placed his goal tally to 14 league goals this season, even though he only played 11 games.

Cr. Ronaldo’s league goal milestone is noted to be two more than any other player in Serie A. The striker also currently has an average of 42 goals per season for both club and country.

Cr. Ronaldo currently has 656 club goals since he first started at Sporting Lisbon in 2002, with a bulk of the goals made during his time with Real Madrid. Playing for Portugal, Ronaldo has scored 102 goals in 120 matches. Lionel Messi stands behind Ronaldo on the all-time scoring list, coming in with 742 goals for club and country.