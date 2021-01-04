US Election: Scandalous Call Tape - Trump Tells Election Official to 'find' Votes

US President Donald Trump has been recorded telling Georgia's top election official to "find" enough votes to overturn the election result.

"I just want to find 11,780 votes," Mr Trump told Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in a recording released by the Washington Post.

Mr Raffensperger is heard replying that Georgia's results are correct.

Joe Biden won Georgia alongside other swing states, winning 306 electoral college votes to Mr Trump's 232.

In excerpts of Saturday's phone call released by the Washington Post, Mr Trump can be heard alternately cajoling and pressurising Georgia's secretary of state.

He insisted that he had won the election in Georgia and told Mr Raffensperger that there was "nothing wrong with saying you have recalculated".

He then called for the extra 11,780 votes - which would have given him a total of 2,473,634 votes in the state, one more than Mr Biden, who received 2,473,633 votes.

He told Mr Raffensperger he should re-examine the result in the state.

The president then threatened the official with possible legal consequences.

"You know what they did and you're not reporting it. That's a criminal offence. You can't let that happen. That's a big risk to you and to Ryan, your lawyer," Mr Trump said.

Vice-president-elect Kamala Harris called Mr Trump's comments "a bold abuse of power".

Mr Trump also warned the official that by refusing to recalculate the election result he would deter Republicans from turning out to vote in Tuesday's runoff elections for the Senate.

On Sunday Mr Trump tweeted that Mr Raffensperger had not given details of the fraud the president alleges. "He has no clue!" the president tweeted.

Mr Raffensperger tweeted back: "Respectfully, President Trump: What you're saying is not true. The truth will come out."