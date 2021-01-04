Top Bulgarian Medic: New Peak of Infections Coming Mid-January

It is not wrong that some of the restrictive measures have been loosened, as the practice has proved that children contract the disease from adults. This was stated in the morning program of Nova TV by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Svetlana Velizarova.

In order to let children go to kindergartens and schools and be safe, teachers aged over 50 must be vaccinated

According to Velizarova, they need to be vaccinated as quickly as possible, and in both primary classes and kindergartens, teachers of this age are hardly that many.

Dr. Velizarova forecasts that a new peak of infections will be 14 days after the holidays, i.e. between 10-15 January.

After a contact with an infected person, coronavirus symptoms manifest themselves between the 7th and 10th days. Patients with the virus show cellular immunity not just production of antibodies. "Not all laboratories can make cellular immunity tests," Assoc. Prof. Velizarova said.

In her opinion, the claim that a person can contract coronavirus after being given the vaccine is absurd. in Bulgaria, the high mortality rate from the coronavirus is due to the fact that Bulgarians in general are very sick. "We don't have prophylactic programs, and that's very important," Velizarova was adamant.

Asked if she would receive a vaccine herself, Velizarove said she didn't  as of yet because she wasn't working on the frontline. "I'd rather get one of the RNA vaccines. They are reported to have longer effect," said Dr. Velizarova adding that Bulgaria has to draw from Israel's experience, where 2 million people were vaccinated in 15 days.


