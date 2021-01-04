Prime Minister Borissov Visits Varna, Hemus Motorway Building Is at Full Steam

“I have promised to the residents of Varna that Hemus motorway will be built at full steam. Besides, we have paved with new asphalt a huge part of the old highway, changedcrash barriers and repaired bridges,” Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said during his visit to the boilers manufacturing plant in Bulgaria’s Black Sea capital city of Varna. The news came from a live reportage on his Facebook page.

PM Borissov makes his tour of Varna region in a time when restrictive anti-epidemic measures are in effect – all gyms, restaurants and stores are closed. Mayor of Varna Ivan Portnih and Minister of Labor and Social Policy Denitsa Sacheva accompanied the Prime Minister.

Asked by the Prime Minister if they were working at the time of the pandemic, the plant workers admitted they had some difficulties during the first lockdown.

Borissov pointed out that free vaccination is provided for Bulgarian citizens who wish to get vaccinated.

We are watching over the situation day to day, when the pressure on hospitals has been relieved we have allowed students from first to fourth grade to return to school, the Prime Minister said.

During his video walk around the enterprise, the Prime Minister did not miss out on comparing the current achievements to those in time of socialism more than 30 years ago - "people were happy to buy a Moskvich car or a cooking stove," he said.



