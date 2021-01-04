New Earthquake Rocks Croatia, Tremor Felt in Zagreb

A new quake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale was registered this morning near the Croatian city of Petrinja and its vicinity, the Index website reported, quoted by BTA. The earthquake was also felt in Zagreb.

The night did not pass peacefully for the inhabitants of Petrinja, Sisak, Glina and the surrounding area, as another earthquake with a magnitude of 3.5 on the Richter scale was recorded at 04.20 am, TANYUG reported.

Croatia's Seismological Service reported that the seismographs recorded a tremor at 4:20 a.m. with an epicenter 2 kilometers northeast of Petrinja.

A strong earthquake in the same area with a magnitude of 6.2 on the Richter on December 28 claimed the lives of seven people and caused major destruction.

More than 350 earthquakes have rocked Croatia since December 28.